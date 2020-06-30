Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC oil output sinks as Saudi deepens cuts and others cut more, survey shows

OPEC oil output hit the lowest in two decades in June as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab members made larger cuts, a Reuters survey found, pushing group compliance in a supply reduction pact above 100% despite incomplete adherence by Iraq and Nigeria. The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 22.62 million barrels per day (bpd) on average in June, the survey found, down 1.92 million bpd from May's revised figure.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 19:28 IST
OPEC oil output sinks as Saudi deepens cuts and others cut more, survey shows

OPEC oil output hit the lowest in two decades in June as Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab members made larger cuts, a Reuters survey found, pushing group compliance in a supply reduction pact above 100% despite incomplete adherence by Iraq and Nigeria.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 22.62 million barrels per day (bpd) on average in June, the survey found, down 1.92 million bpd from May's revised figure. OPEC and its allies in April agreed to a record output cut to offset a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus crisis. An easing of lockdowns and lower supply have helped prices climb above $40 from April's 21-year low of below $16 a barrel.

"Demand is expected to pick up in the second half of the year and there is a general consensus that the OPEC+ group will live up to expectations and will achieve high compliance in June and July," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. OPEC, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, agreed to cuts of 9.7 million bpd, or 10% of global output, from May 1. OPEC's share, to be made by 10 members from October 2018 levels in the case of most countries, is 6.084 million bpd.

So far in June, they delivered 6.523 million bpd of the pledged reduction, equal to 107% compliance, the survey found. Compliance in May was revised up to 77%. TWO-DECADE LOW

June's output would be the lowest by OPEC since at least 2000, excluding membership changes since then, Reuters survey records show. The biggest drop in supply came from Saudi Arabia, which pumped 7.55 million bpd in June, almost 1 million bpd below its OPEC+ quota, and the lowest for the kingdom since 2002 according to Reuters surveys .

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also delivered extra voluntary cuts, sources in the survey said. OPEC supply also fell because Iraq and Nigeria, which were compliance laggards in May and in previous OPEC+ deals, made bigger cutbacks in June.

Iraq reduced exports from the south and north of the country, lifting its compliance to 62%, although its adherence remained lower than that of Gulf Arab OPEC members, while Nigeria boosted its compliance to 72%. Iranian and Libyan supply held steady in June and Venezuelan output dropped further. All three are exempt from voluntary cuts because of U.S. sanctions or internal issues limiting output.

Venezuela, contending with both U.S. sanctions and a long-term decline in output, posted another drop in exports in June. Oil output in Libya has plunged since January due to a blockade of ports and fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar. Talks are under way to enable a restart.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from tanker-trackers such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants. (Additional reporting by Rania El Gamal and Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Edmund Blair)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

"It’s depressing": Britain locks down Leicester again after COVID-19 flare-up

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus, overshadowing Prime Minister Boris Johnsons attempts to nudge the country back to normality.The United Kingdom ha...

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travellers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the US. Travelers from ...

Parents from different States moves SC seeking moratorium on school fees for lockdown period

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by the parents of children from different States seeking declaration of moratorium or deferment of payment of school fees during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. The plea also seeks direction to Cent...

Rajasthan govt issues order for unlock 2 implementation from July 1 to 31

Rajasthan government has issued an order regarding the implementation of unlock 2 for the period of July 1 to 31. The order read, The lockdown in Containment Zones and prohibition of certain activities in the areas outside the Containment Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020