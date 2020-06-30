Left Menu
Nagpur Smart City: Gadkari asks Centre to act against Mundhe

Gadkari's letter claimed a criminal case had been lodged against Mundhe under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Companies Act for "defrauding the exchequer and usurping public money with an oblique motive to divert the public money for extraneous consideration and without any authority". "In view of the above, I would like to forward the matter at end for consideration and taking strict and necessary action againstTukaram Mundhe in order to prevent him from jeopardising the ambitious Central government funded/ granted Nagpur Smart City Project," the letter said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:36 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written to the Department of Personnel and Training as well as the urban affairs ministry at the Centre against Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, accusing him of "jeopardising" the smart city project here. The BJP MP from Nagpur, who holds several portfolios related to infrastructure, has shot off a letter to Union minister for DoPT Jitendra Singh and Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Puri, listing a number of charges against Mundhe and seeking strict action against the IAS officer.

In his letter to the Union ministers, Gadkari said "Tukaram Mundhe, who took charge of civic chief on January 28, 2020, has unlawfully and unconstitutionally grabbed the position of CEO of Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Ltd (NSSCDCL)". In the letter sent on June 28, Gadkari claimed NSSCDCL board directors could not meet since December 31 last year and its CEO Ramnath Sonawane had resigned on February 11 this year.

The Nagpur civic chief has been claiming that NSSCDCL chairman Pravinsingh Pradeshi had appointed him to the post, Gadkari said. The senior BJP leader said the power to appoint CEO rests with the board of directors and not unilaterally with the NSSCDCL chairman.

Gadkari said Mundhe had, after taking over as CEO, revoked various unanimous decisions taken by the board of directors such as cancellation of approved teachers, termination of contractual employees during the COVID-19 outbreak, and misappropriation of company funds by introducing his signature in the current account maintained with Bank of Maharashtra. Gadkari's letter claimed a criminal case had been lodged against Mundhe under relevant provisions of the IPC and the Companies Act for "defrauding the exchequer and usurping public money with an oblique motive to divert the public money for extraneous consideration and without any authority".

"In view of the above, I would like to forward the matter at end for consideration and taking strict and necessary action againstTukaram Mundhe in order to prevent him from jeopardising the ambitious Central government funded/ granted Nagpur Smart City Project," the letter said. NSSCDCL is a company registered under provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as a special purpose vehicle and is jointly owned by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government.

