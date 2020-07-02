The following are the top stories at 1300 Hrs on Thursday: NATION DEL19 ED-AHMED PATEL ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel for 3rd time in PMLA case New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigators on Thursday began the third round of questioning of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his residence here in connection with the Sandesara brothers bank fraud and money laundering case probe, officials said. BOM6 MP-LD CABINET Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.

CAL5 WB-PRASAD India to give befitting reply if anyone casts evil eye: Prasad Kolkata: Calling the ban on Chinese apps a "digital strike", Union Minister Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said India wants peace but if someone casts an evil eye the country is capable of giving a befitting reply. DEL20 VIRUS-KEJRIWAL Delhi's first plasma bank operational New Delhi: Delhi's first plasma bank to help treat novel coronavirus started functioning on Thursday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.

DEL11 VIRUS LD CASES Over six lakh coronavirus cases in India, 5 days after five-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to the Union Health Ministry data. LEGAL LGD1 UP-COURT-LD BABRI Babri trial: Uma Bharti appears before CBI court Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Thursday appeared in person before a special court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. LGD3 VIRUS-SC-CA EXAMINATION Will assess feasibility of conducting CA exams amid spike in COVID-19 cases, ICAI tells SC New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it would assess the feasibility of conducting CA exams, scheduled between July 29 and August 16, in view of the spike in number of COVID-19 cases across the country and consult states and examination centres on this issue. BUSINESS DEL9 BIZ-GOOGLE-BANNED APPS Google temporarily blocks access to banned apps in India New Delhi: Google on Thursday said it has temporarily blocked access to those apps that were still available on the Play Store in India even after the government banned 59 apps this week.

FOREIGN FGN8 VIRUS-US-TRUMP-INDIANS Trump grateful to healthcare workers, including Indian-Americans, for combating COVID-19: WH Washington: US President Donald Trump is tremendously grateful to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals, including Indian-Americans, who have selflessly risen to the occasion to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-BIDEN-LD INDIA If elected, bolstering ties with natural partner India will be 'high priority': Joe Biden Washington: Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice-president Joe Biden has said that if he wins the November elections, strengthening America's strategic relationship with its natural partner India will be a "high priority" for his administration. By Lalit K Jha..