The following are the top stories at 1300 Hrs on Thursday: NATION DEL19 ED-AHMED PATEL ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel for 3rd time in PMLA case New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigators on Thursday began the third round of questioning of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his residence here in connection with the Sandesara brothers bank fraud and money laundering case probe, officials said. BOM6 MP-LD CABINET Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.

CAL5 WB-PRASAD India to give befitting reply if anyone casts evil eye: Prasad Kolkata: Calling the ban on Chinese apps a "digital strike", Union Minister Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said India wants peace but if someone casts an evil eye the country is capable of giving a befitting reply. DEL20 VIRUS-KEJRIWAL Delhi's first plasma bank operational New Delhi: Delhi's first plasma bank to help treat novel coronavirus started functioning on Thursday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that COVID-19 patients can donate their plasma 14 days after recovery.

DEL11 VIRUS LD CASES Over six lakh coronavirus cases in India, 5 days after five-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to the Union Health Ministry data. LEGAL LGD1 UP-COURT-LD BABRI Babri trial: Uma Bharti appears before CBI court Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti Thursday appeared in person before a special court here conducting trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. LGD3 VIRUS-SC-CA EXAMINATION Will assess feasibility of conducting CA exams amid spike in COVID-19 cases, ICAI tells SC New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it would assess the feasibility of conducting CA exams, scheduled between July 29 and August 16, in view of the spike in number of COVID-19 cases across the country and consult states and examination centres on this issue. BUSINESS DEL9 BIZ-GOOGLE-BANNED APPS Google temporarily blocks access to banned apps in India New Delhi: Google on Thursday said it has temporarily blocked access to those apps that were still available on the Play Store in India even after the government banned 59 apps this week.

FOREIGN FGN8 VIRUS-US-TRUMP-INDIANS Trump grateful to healthcare workers, including Indian-Americans, for combating COVID-19: WH Washington: US President Donald Trump is tremendously grateful to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals, including Indian-Americans, who have selflessly risen to the occasion to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-BIDEN-LD INDIA If elected, bolstering ties with natural partner India will be 'high priority': Joe Biden Washington: Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice-president Joe Biden has said that if he wins the November elections, strengthening America's strategic relationship with its natural partner India will be a "high priority" for his administration. By Lalit K Jha..

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Japanese capital sees more than 100 new coronavirus cases Thursday, most in 2 months

Tokyo confirmed 107 more novel coronavirus infections on Thursday, a Tokyo government official said, the highest daily tally in two months in the city at the center of Japans outbreak.The jump comes after the city of 14 million had initiall...

UNESCO Director-General condemns killing of journalist in Uttar Pradesh

The Director-General of UNESCO has condemned the killing of a young journalist in Uttar Pradesh last month and urged the authorities to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice to deter other criminals from practicing gunpoint censors...

Asian Paints and Start India salute Mumbai's frontline heroes with murals

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 2 ANINewsVoir Start and Asian Paints are delighted to announce the completion of their latest project in Mumbai which pays tribute to the citys frontline workers through a series of murals at the iconic Mahim J...

Long-shut factory helps COVID-struck Afghans breathe free

Seven years ago, Najibullah Seddiqi closed his oxygen factory, frustrated with power cuts and with rampant corruption that kept him from getting contracts with hospitals. But as the coronavirus raced through Afghanistan, he knew he had to h...
