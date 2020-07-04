Left Menu
Mumbai, July 4 (PTI) Top stories from the western

. BES7 GA-VIRUS-DOCTOR RETURNS Goa: Doctor in charge of COVID-19 treatment returns home after 98 days Panaji, Jul 4 (PTI) The doctor in charge of treatment at Goa's dedicated COVID-19 hospital, Dr Edwin Gomes has returned home after completing 98 days of uninterrupted duty, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM2 MH-RAINS LD MUMBAI Rains continue in Mumbai, adjoining parts for second day (Eds: With updates) Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Rains continued to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday. .

BOM3 MH-VIRUS-VACCINE-CHAVAN Prithviraj Chavan questions ICMR plans for vaccine by Aug 15 Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan alleged on Saturday that the ICMR's plans to launch a coronavirus vaccine by August 15 was aimed only at enabling the prime minister to make a big announcement from the Red Fort. . BES1 GA-VIRUS-DEATH Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in Goa, fifth victim in state Panaji, Jul 4 (PTI) A 74-year-old woman became the fifth person to succumb to COVID-19 in Goa, which has so far reported more than 1,500 positive cases, a senior official of the state health department said on Saturday. .

BES10 MH-MINISTER-CAR Maha okays purchase of vehicle for minister, BJP questions Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 22.83 lakh for the purchase of an official vehicle for state minister Varsha Gaikwad, drawing flak from the opposition BJP, which questioned the Shiv Sena-led dispensation over its priorities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. .

MP-VIRUS-BUS SERVICES MP: No inter-state buses; inter-district services normalised Bhopal, Jul 4 (PTI) In view of the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has said that inter- state bus services will remain suspended until further orders. . PTI KRK KRK KRK.

