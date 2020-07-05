Like Delhi, Centre will help other States, UTs in combating COVID: Lekhi

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said that Centre will render all possible help to States and Union Territories in battling COVID-19. She said that central government has helped Delhi by providing ventilators, ambulances, masks etc. During her visit to DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Hospital in Delhi Cantonment, she said, "There should be no doubt Centre will help the states, UTs which will request it for help in combating COVID-19. The Centre will help them like it helped Delhi. The situation of Delhi, a few days before, was so worse that the bodies were piling up. Delhi had only 4000 ventilators a few days before - Centre provided the same number of ventilators."

"There were 350 ambulances in Delhi and it has now been increased to 1,000. At least 4.5 lakhs kits, 7-8 lakhs N-95 masks and Rs 2.77 crore were provided to Delhi by the Centre. Using the land of Radha Soami Satsang Beas for developing a COVID Centre was an experiment. This place at Palam is also an air force station actually. All the machines used here are Made In India," she added. Commenting upon the allegations levied by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that India is importing Chinese products in huge amounts, Lekhi said, "Rahul Gandhi and Congress are propaganda agency of China."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "DRDO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Tata Sons Industries and with support of many organisations set up this 1000 bedded temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients in just 12 days. Over 250 intensive care units are available here in accordance with WHO guidelines." Commenting upon the India-China border issue, he said, "We are always ready. We leave no stone unturned in our preparations."

The DRDO-built Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in Delhi Cantonment is the temporary hospital structure. The hospital has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds.