Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-07-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 21:03 IST
Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 7:45 pm today.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Earlier on Saturday Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. (ANI)
