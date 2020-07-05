Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 7:45 pm today.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Earlier on Saturday Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. (ANI)