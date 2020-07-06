Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition trying to derail rehabilitation process of cyclone-hit people: TMC

While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is fighting against the challenges of coronavirus spread and the disaster caused by cyclone Amphan, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and other opposition leaders are only dishing out statements from their homes, Chatterjee alleged. On the attack on TMC councillor Champa Saha, who was shot at in Ichapore in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, he said, "The administration is doing its job." Reacting to the BJP state presidents charge that it is a result of an internal feud of the TMC, Chatterjee advised him to take care of his own party.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 00:45 IST
Opposition trying to derail rehabilitation process of cyclone-hit people: TMC

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee on Sunday alleged that opposition parties are attempting to derail the process of rehabilitation of cyclone Amphan affected people of West Bengal by trying to focus on the issue of corruption. He also accused BJP leaders, who have pointed fingers at alleged factional feud of the TMC behind an attack on a councillor in North 24 Parganas district, of giving indulgence to miscreants.

"Opposition parties are talking of corruption when the compensation issue has already been taken care of," Chattejee, who is also a senior minister, told reporters. Leaders of the BJP, CPI(M) and the Congress have alleged that relatives and friends of ruling TMC leaders in the districts have received government money to repair houses which were not damaged by the cyclone Amphan.

The government has received around 40,000 complaints alleging irregularities in the distribution of financial relief to the cyclone-affected people and found that nearly 34,000 of them are genuine. Steps have been taken against several panchayat functionaries and Block Development Officers (BDOs) on the charge of being involved in the irregularities.

Regarding the suspension of 200 TMC workers in Nandigram area for allegedly being involved in corrupt practices over Amphan relief, Chatterjee said there are 80,000 booths in the state, and the number of people involved in corruption is less than 1000. "However, it will be seen that these people are handed out the appropriate punishment," the TMC secretary general said.

The TMC will never compromise on corruption, the minister said and claimed that no other party, including the Left Front that ruled the state for 34 years, had ever done anything to curb such activities on its own. While Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is fighting against the challenges of coronavirus spread and the disaster caused by cyclone Amphan, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and other opposition leaders are only dishing out statements from their homes, Chatterjee alleged.

On the attack on TMC councillor Champa Saha, who was shot at in Ichapore in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, he said, "The administration is doing its job." Reacting to the BJP state presidents charge that it is a result of an internal feud of the TMC, Chatterjee advised him to take care of his own party. Denying the BJP leader's allegation that law and order has broken down in the state, Chatterjee said, "If there is no rule of law in our state, what is happening in Uttar Pradesh?" At least eight policemen were killed in BJP-ruled UP on Friday night in an attack by a gangster.

He said that the TMC is holding a week-long protest programme against the rise in fuel prices, alleged attempts to shift Coal India Limited's headquarters from Kolkata, the Centres move to privatise coal mines and handing over of trains to private parties. Chatterjee said that on July 21, a day the TMC commemorates as 'Martyrs' Day' every year, party supremo Mamata Banerjee will address a virtual meeting.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit; Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 people at Cuttack cancer hospital test COVID-positive in 10 days; probe ordered

An investigation was ordered on Sunday after around 100 patients, attendants and healthcare workers at a cancer hospital in Odishas Cuttack tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, officials said. The Acharya Harihar Regional Cance...

Motor racing-Hamilton and other F1 drivers take a knee in Austria

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and a majority of Formula Ones 20 drivers took a knee on the starting grid before Sundays season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in a stance against racism.The sports only Black driver, an outspoken campa...

France won't ban Huawei, but encouraging 5G telcos to avoid it - report

The head of the French cybersecurity agency ANSSI said there would not be a total ban on using equipment from Huawei in the rollout of the French 5G telecoms network, but that it was pushing French telcos to avoid switching to the Chinese c...

USS Nimitz, USS Ronald Reagan not intimidated: US Navy over 'aircraft carrier killer' missile threat by Chinese media

USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan are not intimidated, US Navys Chief of Information said on Sunday local time, responding to Chinese state media which boasted that China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft carrier weapons. The United Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020