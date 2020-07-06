Assam reports 735 new COVID-19 cases
As many as 735 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam today, out of which 552 from Guwahati city, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 06-07-2020 04:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 04:11 IST
As many as 735 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam today, out of which 552 from Guwahati city, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.
The total number of cases in the state rises to 11,736 including 7,433 discharged cases, 4,286 active cases and 14 deaths.
India's coronavirus count has reached 6,73,165 including 2,44,814 active cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Guwahati
- India
ALSO READ
With spike of 133 new cases, COVID-19 count reaches 5,388 in Assam
Assam: Pollution Control Board issues closure notice to OIL on Baghjan oil field operations
Environmentalist slams Oil India Limited for failure to extinguish fire at Baghjan's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia
Assam man in love with girl of different faith killed; 3 held
Two arrested for raping minor in Assam