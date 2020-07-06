Local BJP leader in Jharkhand's Latehar shot dead
Jaivardhan Singh, a local BJP leader and representative of Chatra MP in Latehar district, has been shot dead by unidentified assailants, police said.ANI | Latehar (Jharkhand) | Updated: 06-07-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 05:43 IST
Jaivardhan Singh, a local BJP leader and representative of Chatra MP in Latehar district, has been shot dead by unidentified assailants, police said.
The incident took place at a market under Barwahdih Police Station limits.
Further investigation is undeway. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaivardhan Singh
- BJP
- Latehar
- Jharkhand
- Latehar district
ALSO READ
Congress misleading country over sensitive issue: BJP's Ramchander Rao
Delhi BJP organises yoga programme on International Yoga Day
CM performs yoga at official residence, Delhi BJP leaders practice asanas in groups
BJP and China speaking in same language: Sanjay Singh on Galwan valley face-off
International Yoga Day: Pragya Thakur performs yoga at BJP office in Bhopal