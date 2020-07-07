Odisha plans solar power projects to ramp up renewable energy generation

The Odisha government is planning several solar power projects to enhance the renewable energy generation in the state, officials said on Tuesday. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, during a high-level meeting on Monday, directed officials to work out a detailed road map with time frames to enhance solar power generation on a commercial basis, they said.

He suggested that the Green Energy Development Corporation (GEDCOL) and the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) adopt the latest technology to reduce the cost of production, the officials said. Both the state-run bodies work in the field of renewable energy.

"The state needs to produce 1,500 MW of solar power by the year 2022 to meet the renewable power obligation (RPO). At present, Odisha is capable of generating solar power at a competitive price of around Rs. 2.71 per unit and hence, it is commercially feasible to ramp up the production," GEDCOL Chairman B P Sethi said. Solar power plants with a total capacity of 474 MW have been installed by GEDCOL and OREDA in different parts of the state, he said.

Also, OREDA has projects in the pipeline that will generate 460 MW solar power, the official said. During the meeting, it was resolved that GEDCOL will set up four solar parks in Sambalpur and Boudh districts with a total capacity of 272 MW.

It will also set up floating solar power projects, with a total capacity of 500 MW, on large reservoirs in partnership with the National Hydroelectric Power Generation Company (NHPC), Sethi said. He said GEDCOL has expedited steps to set up rooftop solar power plants with a total capacity of 19 MW and other similar ground-based plants with a capacity of 8 MW.