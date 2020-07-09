More ecstasy pills seized in city, 2 detained

Left Menu
A total of 540 ecstasy pills worth Rs 16 lakh from the Netherlands have been seized here and two persons detained in this connection, Customs department said on Thursday.

Chennai, July 9 (PTI): A total of 540 ecstasy pills worth Rs 16 lakh from the Netherlands have been seized here and two persons detained in this connection, Customs department said on Thursday. The pills, suspected to bemethylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA), arrived in two postal parcels addressed to two different persons in Chennai, Customs Commissioner Rajan Choudhary told PTI.

The two persons have been detained for interrogation, he said On July 2, a parcel containing 100 pills from the Netherlands was seized at the foreign post office here. Earlier, pills from the United Kingdom and Germany landed at the foreign post office here. Smuggling of the narcotic has increased of late because the COVID-19 enforced lockdown has confined people to homes and has created anxiety in them, Choudhary said.

Consumption of the pills alters the mood similar to stimulants producing feelings of increased energy and pleasure..

