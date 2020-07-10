Left Menu
Official statement regarding the encounter with Vikas Dubey to be released soon, says UP ADG

Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar on Friday said that an official statement regarding the encounter in which Vikas Dubey died will be released soon.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-07-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 13:27 IST
Official statement regarding the encounter with Vikas Dubey to be released soon, says UP ADG
UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar speaking to ANI on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar on Friday said that an official statement regarding the encounter in which Vikas Dubey died will be released soon. "After the car had overturned, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch weapons from the police and he attempted to flee after which there was retaliatory fire by the police in which he was injured," UP ADG Law and order told ANI.

He added, "He was declared dead after being taken to hospital. We would be issuing an official statement regarding the same soon." Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to the city to offer prayers at a temple, where he was identified by a security guard.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. Dubey managed to escape after the killing. The Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt and raised a bounty on him for Rs 5 lakh. (ANI)

