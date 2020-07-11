8 killed in landslides in Arunachal Pradesh
At least eight people including an 8-year-old baby were killed in multiple landslide incidents in the state on Friday.ANI | Papum Pare (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 11-07-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 03:52 IST
At least eight people including an 8-year-old baby were killed in multiple landslide incidents in the state on Friday. The incidents took place in Tigdo village of Papum Pare district and Modirijo area following incessant rainfall in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also conveyed his condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives due to heavy rainfall and ensuing landslide in Arunachal Pradesh and added that assistance is being provided to all those in need. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rains as well as landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he tweeted.
Arunachal Pradesh Police and East Siang District Disaster Management Agency rescue a couple who was stranded at Sibo Korong river in Pasighat due to heavy flooding. (ANI)
