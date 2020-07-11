Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune civic chief transferred

Diwase, a 2009 batch officer, was Agriculture Commissioner in Pune. Meanwhile, Jitendra Dudi, a 2016 batch IAS officer currently serving as assistant collector Manchar sub division in Pune has been made CEO of Sangli Zilla Parishad..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 20:41 IST
Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune civic chief transferred

The Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and replaced him with Vikram Kumar who is currently CEO of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. The city is among the worst hit cities in the state and, as on Friday evening, had 25,893 cases, with the rise particularly sharp and worrying over the past few days.

While Gaikwad, a 2003 batch IAS officer, has been made Sugar Commissioner in Pune, Kumar, from the 2004 batch, has been replaced at PMRDA by Suhas Diwase. Diwase, a 2009 batch officer, was Agriculture Commissioner in Pune.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Dudi, a 2016 batch IAS officer currently serving as assistant collector Manchar sub division in Pune has been made CEO of Sangli Zilla Parishad..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Health News Roundup: Advance team from WHO left for China; COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to be ready and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure all ryots get 'Rythu Bandhu' benefits: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, July 11 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to ensure that every eligible farmer in the state receives the benefit of Rythu Bandhu, a farm investment support scheme. Rao, who held a meetin...

CID to probe case of firing on Nagpur mayor's vehicle

The Maharashtra government has transferred the probe into firing on Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshis vehicle in December last year to the CID, an official said on Saturday. The incident had occurred on Wardha Road here on December 17 when two mot...

UP's Gorakhpur reports 636 fresh COVID-19 cases

Eighty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 here on Saturday, taking the number of infections to 636, an official said. Chief Medical Officer Srikant Tiwari said 63 of the fresh cases were reported in rural areas and 25 in urban G...

G Narendra Kumar appointment as Delhi CEO 'kept in abeyance'

The Election Commission has kept in abeyance the appointment of G Narendra Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, purely due to administrative reasons, according to an official order. On Wednesday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020