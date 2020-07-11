Robber held with Rs 3.50 lakh cash
Police on Saturday arrested a suspected robber here in Maharashtra and seized Rs 3.50 lakh cash from him, an official said. The accused Dinesh Kare and his aides had allegedly robbed a city-based trader off cash on June 17 while he was going to a bank on his two-wheeler, he said. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap in New MIDC area and arrested Kare.PTI | Latur | Updated: 11-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 22:05 IST
Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team laid a trap in New MIDC area and arrested Kare. Police are now looking out for Kare's associates who were also involved in the crime.
