Rajasthan: Labourer missing after testing positive for COVID-19

A 38-year-old daily wage labourer from Bihar fled his rented accommodation in Rajasthan's Bundi district as he was apparently worried about being placed in institutional quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, police said on Sunday. He has been missing since Friday morning.

Bundi district administration and the police are clueless on the whereabouts of Brijesh Yadav, who had arrived by train along with three other labourers from Bihar on July 7. Yadav, a native of Siwan district in Bihar, came to Bundi to work on a construction site with his fellow workers and rented an accommodation in Neem Ka Kheda village of the district.

All four labourers gave their swab samples on Wednesday at Bundi district hospital and the report was received on Friday morning with only Yadav having tested positive. Before the medical team could reach Neem ka Kheda village around 10 kilometres from the district headquarters, Yadav came to know about his report coming out positive and fled the place.

No clues have surfaced so far but efforts are underway to catch hold of him, Circle Inspector at Bundi Sadar police station Shoket Khan said. The police and the administration of Siwan district in Bihar district have been informed of Yadav's report, the police official further said.

Based on instructions from the district administration, police are searching for Yadav but his location could not be traced as his mobile phone is switched off, Khan said..