Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM allocates portfolios, Scindia loyalists get key ministries

Silawat and Rajput were inducted into the cabinet in the first 'mini expansion' of the Chouhans ministry. Scindia supporters Dr Prabhuram Choudhary got charge of the health and family welfare department, Pradyumna Singh Tomar got energy, Mahendra Singh Sisodia got panchayat and rural development while Imarti Devi got women and child development department.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 10:14 IST
CM allocates portfolios, Scindia loyalists get key ministries

Eleven days after expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers, with BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporters getting some of the key departments. The 28 new ministers who joined the Chouhan cabinet on July 2 include 20 of cabinet rank and eight ministers of state. The Chouhan ministry strength is now 34, including four women ministers.

Scindia loyalist Tulsi Silawat retained the water resources department and also got charge of the fisheries and fisheries development departments in the allocation on Monday while Govind Singh Rajput retained revenue and transport departments, official sources said. Silawat and Rajput were inducted into the cabinet in the first 'mini expansion' of the Chouhans ministry.

Scindia supporters Dr Prabhuram Choudhary got charge of the health and family welfare department, Pradyumna Singh Tomar got energy, Mahendra Singh Sisodia got panchayat and rural development while Imarti Devi got women and child development department. Chouhan has kept the general administration, public relations, Narmada valley development, aviation and some other departments with himself.

Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra retained the Home department, but had to give up health to Scindia supporter Prabhuram Choudhary. Mishra also got charge of the parliamentary affairs and law departments on Monday.

Besides, Gopal Bhargava got the public works department and rural industries, Vijay Shah-forest, Jagdish Devda-finance and commercial tax, Bhupendra Singh-urban administration and development and Yashodhara Raje Scindia- sports and youth welfare. Kamal Patel, who was inducted during the first expansion earlier, retained farmers welfare and agriculture development departments.

From the Scindia camp, Bisahulal Singh got food and civil supplies and consumer protection, Aidal Singh Kansana- public health engineering, Hardeep Singh Dang new and renewable energy, Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon-industrial policy and investment promotion, Brajendra Singh Yadav-public health engineering, Girraj Dandotia-farmers welfare and agriculture development, Suresh Dhakad-public works department and OPS Bhadoria-urban administration and development. Yadav, Dandotia, Dhakad and Bhadoria have been inducted as ministers of state (MoS).

The other BJP ministers include Dr Mohan Yadav, who got higher education department, Brajendra Pratap Singh- mineral resources and labour, Vishwas Sarang-medical education, Bhopal gas tragedy and relief, Prem Singh Patel- animal, social justice and divyang welfare, Om Prakash Saklecha-minor, small and medium enterprises and science and technology, Usha Thakur-tourism, culture and spiritual departments and Arvind Bhadoria-cooperatives and public service management. Meena Singh Mandve, who was inducted during the mini expansion, retained the SC/ST welfare department.

Ministers of State with independent charge Inder Singh Parmar got school education department, Ramkhelavan Patel- backward class and minorities welfare, Ram Kishore Kanvre- AYUSH and water resources and Bharat Singh Kushwaha-food processing and horticulture. Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.

Out of the 22 MLAs who walked away with Scindia, 14 were inducted into the cabinet. All of them are not legislators at present and will have to contest bypolls.

On Sunday, Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi also quit the party and joined the BJP. In the 230-member state Assembly, 25 seats are currently lying vacant.

Bypolls to these seats are necessitated due to the resignation of 23 leaders from their Assembly membership and death of two sitting legislators..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lakers PG Rondo breaks thumb, out 6-8 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in practice Sunday night and will undergo surgery and be out 6-8 weeks, the team told reporters. The injury happened in just the teams second day of practice since arr...

UP: 5 brothers held for breaching peace in Shamli

Five brothers were arrested for breaching peace in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayAn argument broke out between Sajid, Rashid, Abid, Salman and Arif over family property at Kairana town in the district on Sunday, polic...

‘Bird Box 2’ movie in development

Hollywood star Sandra Bullocks Bird Box, based on author Josh Malermans novel of the same name, is getting a sequel. Malerman made the revelation about the sequel ahead of the release of his second book in the Bird Box series. Titled Malo...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepts missiles, drones from Yemen's Houthis

Yemens Saudi-led coalition said on Monday it intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones launched overnight by Houthi forces towards the kingdom.Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have escalated si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020