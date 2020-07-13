Left Menu
BJP, pro-Hindu outfits seek action against YouTuber for 'denigrating' Lord Muruga

In a memorandum to District Collector K Rajamani, representatives of the party's district unit and the outfits alleged a man in his YouTube channel "Karuppar Koottam" made denigrating remarks about "Kandha Sashti Kavacham", sung in praise of Lord Muruga. They said Hindus can no longer tolerate such 'slanders' against their God and religion.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:44 IST
In a memorandum to District Collector K Rajamani, representatives of the party's district unit and the outfits alleged a man in his YouTube channel "Karuppar Koottam" made denigrating remarks about "Kandha Sashti Kavacham", sung in praise of Lord Muruga.

They said Hindus can no longer tolerate such 'slanders' against their God and religion. Members of the BJP, led by Coimbatore Urban district secretary C R Nandakumar, and leaders of Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam and Vivekananda Peravai demanded stringent action, including arrest, against YouTuber for his "denigrating remarks", which they said could foment communal trouble.

In a separate memorandum to the City Police Commissioner, the Rashtriya Sanatana Seva Sangham sought a ban on the channel for allegedly making disparaging remarks about the Hindu God and the religion. Hindu Makkal Katchi also submitted a petition to the Police Commissioner in Tirupur on similar lines, seeking the immediate arrest of the man.

