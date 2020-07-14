Left Menu
J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina tests COVID-19 positive

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, who had visited slain colleague Waseem Bari's residence along with several leaders in Bandipora, on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Raina said he visited north Kashmir's Bandipora area to take part in last rites of former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother, who were killed by terrorists last week outside their home.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, who had visited slain colleague Waseem Bari's residence along with several leaders in Bandipora, on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Raina said he visited north Kashmir's Bandipora area to take part in last rites of former BJP district president Waseem Bari, his father and brother, who were killed by terrorists last week outside their home. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Raina and other party leaders had later on Sunday visited Bari's residence

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I had gone to Bandipora area of north Kashmir to take part in the last rites of slain BJP leader, his father and brother. I was was there for the past five days", Raina told PTI on phone. Raina is being referred to Narayana hospital situated in the Katra belt of Reasi district for treatment. He had undergone COVID-19 test on Monday which came positive. At Bandipora, Raina had led the funeral procession along with party's general secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul on July 11. Raina said he along with other leaders had visited the area despite the threat given by terrorists not to take party in the funeral procession. "I left for Bandipora soon after hearing the bad news. I was there for five days," Raina said

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bandipora, the BJP made it a point to be with the victim's family, he said.

