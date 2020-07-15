BJP stages protest seeking CBI probe into party MLA's death

Left Menu
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged demonstrations in front of police stations across West Bengal, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged murder of party MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Alleging that West Bengal has been turned into a "police raj" by the Mamata Banerjee government, BJP leader Sayantan Basu said the state government was making attempts to hide the “truth” of the case by claiming that it was a death by suicide.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 15:54 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged demonstrations in front of police stations across West Bengal, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged murder of party MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Alleging that West Bengal has been turned into a "police raj" by the Mamata Banerjee government, BJP leader Sayantan Basu said the state government was making attempts to hide the “truth” of the case by claiming that it was a death by suicide. The Hemtabad MLA’s body was found hanging from the ceiling in a verandah outside a shuttered shop near his home at Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday.

Leading a demonstration in front of a police station in the city, BJP Mahila Morcha (West Bengal unit) president Agnimitra Paul claimed that there were "several loopholes in the suicide theory put forward by the police and the administration”. Demonstrations were also held in front of various police stations in Kolkata, the neighbouring Bidhannagar (Salt Lake) and other parts of the state. State-level leaders of the party, including Sayantan Basu, Jayprakash Majumdar and Sabyasachi Dutta, a former TMC mayor of Bidhannagar who joined the saffron party last year, were at the forefront of a protest rally before the Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

The state BJP leadership claimed that it was a case of murder, and alleged foul play by the Trinamool Congress leadership in North Dinajpur district, within which Roy's constituency is situated. Alleging that Roy was murdered, the BJP had called a 12-hour bandh in north Bengal on Tuesday, even as the post-mortem report released on the same day said, Roy had died due to hanging and no other injury mark was found on his body.

The BJP leader's family has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident, saying they suspected he was murdered..

