Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naxals kill former colleague in C'garh

Naxals suspected him of being a police informer, the official said. A police team rushed to the scene on Wednesday morning and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:14 IST
Naxals kill former colleague in C'garh

Naxals allegedly killed a former colleague, who had surrendered last year, suspecting him of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said on Wednesday. Dirdo Bheema (35) was hacked to death by the ultras near Mutheli village under Kukanar police station limits on Tuesday night, an official said.

As per preliminary information, 20 rebels, some of them armed, barged into Bheema's home and took him to a nearby forest, where they killed him with sharp weapons, he said. Naxals suspected him of being a police informer, the official said.

A police team rushed to the scene on Wednesday morning and sent the body for post-mortem, he said. Bheema had surrendered last year and was leading a normal life, the official said, ruling out his association with the police.

A case has been registered in this regard and a combing operation is underway to trace the assailants, he added..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozillas VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available f...

Travel stocks soar as encouraging vaccine study lifts Europe

European stocks closed at over a five-week high on Wednesday, with travel stocks surfing a wave of optimism following reports of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. Hard-hit airline stocks like British Airways-owner IAG , Ryanair and...

Pass percentage of Kerala students in class XII exam rises

The results of the higher secondary examination that was held in Kerala were released on Wednesday, showing a pass percentage of 85.13 this year as against 84.33 last year. At least 3,75,655 regular students from 2,043 schools appeared for ...

Nodal ministry needed for material recycling industry: Kant

There is a need to set up a nodal ministry for the material recycling industry for better regulation and growth, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday. The industry mainly comprises metal, plastic, paper, tyre and e-waste recyclin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020