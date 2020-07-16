No damage caused to any bridge, only approach slab has collapsed: Bihar Minister

Bihar Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav has claimed that the approach slab that has collapsed is two kilometres away from the main Sattarghat Bridge and no damage has been caused to any bridge. "The approach slab that has collapsed is two kilometres away from the main Sattarghat Bridge, no damages have been caused to any bridge. Just the approach slab of a minor bridge has collapsed," said Yadav.

A portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River that was inaugurated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj had reportedly collapsed on Wednesday after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall. The bridge was inaugurated by the Chief Minister on June 16.

The bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 263.48 crore, aimed to reduce road distance between different towns of East Champaran to Gopalganj, Siwan and Saran districts. (ANI)