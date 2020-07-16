MP Cong forms committee to inquire into Guna incident

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has formed a team to enquire into the Una incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly beaten by the police during an anti-encroachment drive. "On July 15, a Dalit family was beaten by the police and bad behaviour was done to women members of the family. In the incident, the Dalit couple consumed poison, which is very sad. To inquire into the incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has formed a committee," a letter from Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The Committee will visit the place of incident on July 17 and will take information regarding it. It will make a report and submit it to Kamal Nath, the letter said. It consists of seven members including former Ministers, former and present MLAs amongst others. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that as soon as the government got to know of Guna incident, the Collector, IG and the SP were removed.

The incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)