Deve Gowda urges Centre to provide relief to Assam amid flood, COVID-19

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, while expressing his concerns over the Assam floods, stated that it was "very unfortunate" that the people of the state have to battle the flood and the COVID-19 pandemic at the same time. He further appealed to the Centre to pay "urgent attention" to the situation in Assam and provide it with immediate relief.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:25 IST
Deve Gowda urges Centre to provide relief to Assam amid flood, COVID-19
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, while expressing his concerns over the Assam floods, stated that it was "very unfortunate" that the people of the state have to battle the flood and the COVID-19 pandemic at the same time. He further appealed to the Centre to pay "urgent attention" to the situation in Assam and provide it with immediate relief. "I am deeply disturbed by the reports of floods in Assam. The situation has been steadily worsening in the last few days. It is very unfortunate that the people of Assam have to battle the floods, and the deaths and displacement caused by it when the COVID-19 situation is raging across the nation. They are fighting on two fronts," read a statement from the former Prime Minister.

"I appeal to the Prime Minister and the Central government to pay urgent attention to the situation emerging in Assam and offer maximum assistance to the state government," he said. "The people of Assam and the people of the Northeast in general, have blessed me and showered a lot of affection and when I was Prime Minister and later too. They will be in my prayers. After the pandemic abates, God-willing, I will visit the state," he said.

A total of 27 districts in the state have been affected due to the flood. 3,218 villages have been affected and 748 relief camps have been set up, as per the report issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. (ANI)

