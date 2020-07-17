7 new COVID-19 cases in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh on Friday reported seven new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,384.

The tally includes 375 active cases, 985 recoveries and nine deaths, according to the state's Health Department. (ANI)