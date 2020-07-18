Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for posing as HM Shah's secretary to get official's transfer cancelled

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Dwivedi, a resident of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, they said. On July 3, a man posing as the personal secretary of the home minister called the road, transport and highways ministry and requested the personal staff of the Union transport minister to make a modification in the transfer order of a 'parivahan nirikshak' (transport inspector), posted at Parivahan Ayukt Karyalaya in Gwalior, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 01:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 00:24 IST
Man held for posing as HM Shah's secretary to get official's transfer cancelled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly posing as the personal secretary of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asking the staff of the ministry of road, transport and highways to modify the transfer order of an official in Gwalior. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Dwivedi, a resident of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

On July 3, a man posing as the personal secretary of the home minister called the road, transport and highways ministry and requested the personal staff of the Union transport minister to make a modification in the transfer order of a 'parivahan nirikshak' (transport inspector), posted at Parivahan Ayukt Karyalaya in Gwalior, police said. The staff immediately informed the Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari as well as the personal secretary to the Union home minister. Shah's personal secretary filed a complaint, following which the investigation was taken up, they said.

During investigation, the location of the user of the suspected mobile number was found in Mumbai. Kolambeli, Khargar, Belapur and Taloja areas of Navi Mumbai were searched but Dwivedi fled from Mumbai, police said. Later, his location was tracked to Indore, Madhya Pradesh and he was arrested on Thursday. The mobile phone and SIM card used in making calls were seized, police said.

Interrogation revealed that Dwivedi's childhood friend Vinay Singh Baghel, a resident of Rewa, had requested him to get his transfer order cancelled, they said. Dwivedi was involved in several criminal cases in Rewa, police said, adding that he was produced in the court and taken on four days transit remand.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Bolivian city, people buy fake - and toxic - virus cure

Long lines form every morning in one of the Bolivian cities hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic as desperate people wait to buy small bottles of chlorine dioxide, a toxic bleaching agent that has been falsely touted as a cure for COVID-...

Soccer-MLS delays launch of three expansion teams due to COVID-19

Major League Soccer has unveiled a revised expansion timeline with three of its four new teams inaugural seasons delayed by one year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Charlotte, originally scheduled to begin playing in the MLS next sea...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher as traders weigh stimulus and virus worries

The SP 500 ended higher on Friday as investors weighed the prospect of more fiscal stimulus against fears of further business disruptions due to a record rise in COVID-19 cases.Netflix tumbled 6.5 after the video streaming service forecast ...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 237,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 237,743 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India, and South Africa, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020