PM condoles death of eminent mathematician C S Seshadri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of eminent mathematician C S Seshadri, saying his work in algebraic geometry will be remembered for generations Seshadri died in Chennai on Friday. His efforts, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered for generations," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 17:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of eminent mathematician C S Seshadri, saying his work in algebraic geometry will be remembered for generations
Seshadri died in Chennai on Friday. He was 88
"In the passing away of Professor C S Seshadri, we have lost an intellectual stalwart who did outstanding work in mathematics. His efforts, especially in algebraic geometry, will be remembered for generations," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. "Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- CS Seshadri
- Chennai