Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tyres burnt in front of temples in TN leads to tension

He damaged a board kept there and broke a bulb, while a trident in front of the temple was blackened due to the thick smoke from the burning tyre, they said. As the news spread, workers from BJP, Hindu Munnani, VHP and other pro-Hindu outfits rushed to the area and demanded immediate arrest of the miscreants.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:20 IST
Tyres burnt in front of temples in TN leads to tension

Burning tyres found in front of three temples here on Saturday led to tense moments with workers of BJP and fringe pro-Hindu outfits demanding action against the culprits, police said. The incidents came a day after a statue of social reformer E V Ramasami 'Periyar' was found daubed with saffron hued paint here.

Police acted on a complaint from locals, scanned CCTV footage and found a man taking an old tyre lying outside a nearby garage early this morning and setting it on fire in front of the Makaliamman temple. He damaged a board kept there and broke a bulb, while a trident in front of the temple was blackened due to the thick smoke from the burning tyre, they said.

As the news spread, workers from BJP, Hindu Munnani, VHP and other pro-Hindu outfits rushed to the area and demanded immediate arrest of the miscreants. The outfits warned of an agitation if the police failed to arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area. Reacting to the incident, BJP Tamil Nadu Vice-president, Vanati Srinivasan urged the City police commissioner to take action against the miscreants.

In a tweet, she alleged that the trident kept in front of the temple was damaged. In the second incident, a burning tyre was found in front of the Vinayakar temple near the railway station and another, at the Selvavinayakar shrine at Nellampalayam area, police said.

BJP sources said a kerosene-laced cloth was found burnt in front of a temple near Sangameshar temple at town hall here. BJP Coimbatore district President, R Nandakumar alleged that the police have failed to arrest those behind the attack on leaders of Hindu organisations including RSS in the last couple of years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, G Stalin said investigation is on to ascertain and bring to book those who attempted to vandalise Maakaliamman temple and Vinayagar temple..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ram temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years after start of construction: Champat Rai

The construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed within 3-3.5 years from the date its construction starts said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust said on Saturday. Rail said they have ...

Hyderabad: IKEA Store closed temporarily amid COVID-19 crisis

The IKEA store in Hyderabad was closed for the second time on Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO and CSO of IKEA India Peter Betzel said. Betzel said, As you know, after the lockdown, we opened our operations in Hyderabad, start...

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and ...

'More power to you': Riteish Deshmukh sends heartwarming birthday wishes to Priyanka Chopra

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday extended heart-warming birthday wishes to Bollywoods Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas by digging out a throwback picture of the duo. Dear priyankachopra- wishing you a very happy birthday- More power to you...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020