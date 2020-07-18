LJP president Chirag Paswan thanks PM for sending central COVID-19 team to Bihar

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a central team to Bihar to deal with rising COVID-19 cases in the state. "The central government has decided to send a team to Bihar to control the coronavirus situation and protect people of the state from this rising pandemic.

Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government," he tweeted. The Centre has decided to depute a multi-disciplinary team to Bihar, which has seen a surge in cases, to review and coordinate with the state in managing the pandemic there, according to an office memorandum issued by the health ministry.