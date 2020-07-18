LJP president Chirag Paswan thanks PM for sending central COVID-19 team to Bihar
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a central team to Bihar to deal with rising COVID-19 cases in the state. "The central government has decided to send a team to Bihar to control the coronavirus situation and protect people of the state from this rising pandemic.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:39 IST
Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government," he tweeted. The Centre has decided to depute a multi-disciplinary team to Bihar, which has seen a surge in cases, to review and coordinate with the state in managing the pandemic there, according to an office memorandum issued by the health ministry.
