Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, assures support to state

The damaged Baghjan gas well of PSU major Oil India Ltd in Assam is spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 54 days since a blowout took place on May 27, followed by the inferno on June 9. "The Prime Minister said that the central government was keeping a close watch on flood, erosion, COVID-19 and Baghjan situation in the state and had been standing closely with the people of Assam during these difficult times," the CMO said in a statement later.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 19:52 IST
PM speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, assures support to state
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc, which has claimed 84 lives so far this year. Discussing the flood situation with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone, Modi also enquired about the COVID-19 situation in the state and the ongoing efforts to douse the raging blaze at Oil India's Baghjan gas well in Tinsukia district.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning," Sonowal tweeted. "Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state," he said.

An official at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Sonowal informed Modi about all the measures the state has taken so far in dealing with the problems faced by the people. The total number of people losing their lives in flood and landslides in Assam this year is 110. While 84 died in flood-related incidents, landslides claimed 26 lives.

Floods have affected over 25 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts of Assam and has destroyed houses, crops, roads, and bridges at several places. Assam has so far recorded 22,981 coronavirus cases, of which 10,503 have been reported from Guwahati city alone. A total of 53 people have died of the disease.

Five more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus, saying they succumbed to other ailments. The damaged Baghjan gas well of PSU major Oil India Ltd in Assam is spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 54 days since a blowout took place on May 27, followed by the inferno on June 9.

"The Prime Minister said that the central government was keeping a close watch on flood, erosion, COVID-19 and Baghjan situation in the state and had been standing closely with the people of Assam during these difficult times," the CMO said in a statement later. Sonowal informed Modi that vast areas of the state, farmlands, and houses have been severely affected due to the erosion caused by the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, it said.

District administrations have been readied to tackle the problems of flood and erosion, the statement said, adding that the chief minister has been visiting different places to monitor and assess the damages as well as oversee rescue and rehabilitation operations. On the COVID-19 scenario, Sonowal told the prime minister that the number of positive cases is increasing in the state as more people are being tested now following ramping up of testing capacity by the health department.

"The chief minister expressed confidence that the health department would be able to handle the situation even if the number of positive cases goes up rapidly in the near future," the statement said. Sonowal also said that many inmates in the state's jails have tested COVID-19 positive and steps have been initiated to ensure their treatment.

Referring to the Baghjan well fire incident, he informed the prime minister that the Union Petroleum Ministry has been persistently carrying out activities to douse the blaze and the state government is extending all cooperation in this regard.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of President Muhammadu Buharis cabinet to contract the new coronavirus. Onyeama, 64, said in a tweet he had taken a COVID-19 tes...

COVID-19: Contact tracing, tests, surveys can help reduce death rate, says CM

Door-to-door surveys, contact tracing, surveillance, and more testing can help reduce COVID-19 death rate, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday. Presiding over a meeting of senior officials, he directed them to develo...

Motorcycling-Marquez breaks arm in season-opening Spanish Grand Prix

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda broke his right arm in a crash at the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, his team has confirmed.Marquez crashed at turn four with four laps to go, ending his race and injuring...

Role of CM's office in gold smuggling case needs to be probed: Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday demanded that the role of the Office of Chief Minister in the sensational gold smuggling case needs to be probed and Pinarayi Vijayan should be questioned. Time is ripe for investigating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020