'Honey trap' audio: History-sheeter held for suspected role

A history sheeter was arrested on Sunday in connection with an audio tape case wherein a plan to "honey trap" some BJP leaders in Nagpur in Maharashtra was purportedly discussed, police said. The accused Sahil alias Sameer Khurshid Sayyad (39) has three criminal cases pending against him, including cheating and extortion, an official said.

Police are also looking for Sayyad's role, if any, in the audio tape case. Pictures of Sayyad reportedly posing with leaders of the BJP and the NCP had surfaced recently, leading to war of words between Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Nagpur MLA Devendra Fadnavis, a former chief minister.

One of the cases against Sayyad dates back to 2018 when he allegedly threatened one Shashank Chaudhary at gunpoint and forced him to sign some property papers, the official said..