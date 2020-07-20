COVID-19: West Bengal to observe lockdown for 2 days every week

In light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the West Bengal government on Monday announced a lockdown in the state for two days every week starting from July 23. In a press meet, West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, "There will be a two-day complete lockdown every week starting from Thursday. Lockdown will be on Thursday and Saturday this week. This lockdown has been imposed in addition to running a broad-based containment zone approach."

The two days of lockdown will be decided on a weekly basis. "All views have been taken into account and it has been decided the days for the lockdown will be announced each week. There will be complete lockdown in offices and transport," Bandopadhyay added.

He further said around 4-5 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are serious and 87 per cent are asymptotic. "While all medical arrangement will be made for those who need it, we also want to inform everyone that several new helpline numbers are being introduced," he said. (ANI)