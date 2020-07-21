Left Menu
Reprimanded for buying samosa, minor boy kills self in Nagpur

Veeru Natthu Sahu was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Ganga Nagar in Gittikhadan area on Sunday night, an official said. The deceased boy's family was struggling to make ends meet after their small business was hit because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:43 IST
An 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Nagpur city after being reprimanded by his mother for buying a samosa, police said on Tuesday. Veeru Natthu Sahu was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Ganga Nagar in Gittikhadan area on Sunday night, an official said.

The deceased boy's family was struggling to make ends meet after their small business was hit because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said. The Class 7 student had taken Rs 10 from home without asking his mother and bought a samosa, which was then eaten by his elder brother, the official said.

The boy's mother scolded him for taking money without her permission and asked him to get the snack for himself, following which the distraught minor allegedly went into the kitchen and hanged himself using a saree, he said. The Gittikhadan police have registered a case of accidental death in this regard, the official added.

