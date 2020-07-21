Boy hangs self after being scolded for playing games on mobile

A 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai's Shivaji Nagar area after his mother scolded him for playing games on mobile phone instead of studying, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday, said senior inspector Kishor Gayke of Shivaji Nagar police station.

The boy's mother scolded him and asked him to return the mobile phone as he was playing games on it, and said he should prepare for online classes, said the police official. Sulking, the boy locked himself in the third-floor room of the house, he said.

"When he did not come out for over an hour, family members went into the room, only to find the boy hanging from the ceiling. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official informed. The minor's father, who runs a restaurant, has not named anyone as being responsible for the incident, he added.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is on, inspector Gayke said..