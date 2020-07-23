Indore women to send handmade rakhis to PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Indian Army

Trying to make women self-reliant, Shankar Lalwani, BJP MP in Indore has taken up an initiative, in which women will be making 1 lakh rakhis. They will also send these handmade rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan this year. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3.

"Under the self-reliant India campaign of PM Narendra Modi and 'vocal for local', many women are making rakhis at 22 centres. More than one lakh rakhis will be made out of which 70,000 rakhis have already been made. The materials used in making the rakhis are local," said Lalwani. They will also send around 21,000 rakhis to the Indian Army.

"The remaining 75,000 rakhis will be sold under the MP Sales Centre and the money collected will be given to these women," he added. (ANI)