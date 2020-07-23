Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches online system for issuing transit permits for timber, forest produce

Launching the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) virtually, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said it "will make the process of getting permits faster and without physically going to" forest department offices. The pilot project will be functional in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for now, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:57 IST
Govt launches online system for issuing transit permits for timber, forest produce
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Ministry of Environment on Thursday launched an online system for issuing transit permits for timber, bamboo, and other forest produce. Launching the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) virtually, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said it "will make the process of getting permits faster and without physically going to" forest department offices.

The pilot project will be functional in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana for now, he said. "Another step towards PM's vision for #DigitalIndia - a portal for the National Transit Pass System for seamless movement of forest produce, launched today," the minister tweeted.

After launching the system at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan here, Javadekar said, "The National Pass System enhances seamless movement of forest produce." The system will be will be operational in all states by Diwali. "This is the new invention of Digital India. This system will make the process of getting permits faster and without physically going to get the pass. It was a waste of time and energy. It has come to end today with NTPS. Through mobile application e-pass will be issued for transit of forest produce," he said.

He further said that NTPS will bring ease of business and expedite issuance of transit permits for timber, bamboo and other minor forest produce without physically going to forest offices. NTPS will replace manual paper-based transit system by online transit system and will bring in one permit for whole India for transit of timber, bamboo and other minor forest produce for ease of doing business, a ministry official said.

Transit of timber, bamboo and other forest produce is governed by various state specific acts and rules. The ministry sources said state governments have exempted many species from requirements of transit permits, however many species still require transit pass. Moreover, a species exempted in one state, may not be exempted in other states and transit of such species in another state requires transit pass. "Further, transit passes issued by one state are not honoured in other states and lieu transit passes are issued at inter-state forest check posts for transit in another state. National Transit Pass System generates Pan India Transit Passes facilitating seamless movement of forest produce across India," the ministry said.

NTPS is a role-based and work-flow based application available available on computers and mobile devices, the ministry said. "The system provides a generic tool using which T.P. (transit pass) generation process can be automated without changing state specific rules and regulation. State admin can specify 'Rule and Regulation' under which T.P. is issued.... This will ensure seamless movement of forest produce across all states thereby resulting in enhancing the income of rural people and also facilitating the ease of doing business in the country," it said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Prague club virus outbreak spreads to 98 people

An outbreak of coronavirus in a Czech music club has grown to 98 positive cases, including footballers from several Prague clubs, public health officials said on Thursday. The outbreak was one of several surges of infections in the central ...

Congress govt caused chaos, instability in state: Rajasthan BJP chief

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the BJPs state unit president Satish Poonia alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has caused chaos and instability in the state. They Congress commit sins... they put bl...

Naidu nominates new Rajya Sabha members to House panels

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday nominated new members to various Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees, a day after administering the oathaffirmation to them. Jyotiraditya Scindia BJP has become a member of ...

37-year old TN man live streams suicide on facebook

A 37-year old man ended his life by hanging in his house, live-streaming the shocking act on social media in neighboring Tirupur district, police said on Thursday. Some people who watched the mans suicide on Wednesday on his Facebook page a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020