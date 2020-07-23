Odisha Guv in hospital for "routine" check-up
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal was on Thursday admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of uneasiness, a hospital source said. Lal, 78, will spend the night at the hospital and be under observation, a Raj Bhavan source said. "His health condition is normal. He said the governor is likely to be discharged on Friday.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:57 IST
