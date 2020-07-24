Traffic cop dies due to COVID-19 in Kolkata

A traffic police officer succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Friday morning, official sources said. Inspector Abhigyan Mukherjee, posted at the equipment cell of the Kolkata Traffic Police, was diagnosed with COVID- 19 last week.

He was undergoing treatment for the disease at a city hospital, the sources said. "We deeply mourn the untimely demise of Inspector Abhigyan Mukherjee, who was posted in @KPTrafficDept. He was affected with #COVID19 and was at the forefront of our #FightAgainstCorona," the Kolkata Police tweeted.

Sub-Inspector Santanu Mukherjee, his friend and colleague, said Abhigyan, who was in his 50s, was popular at their workplace because of his jovial nature. "He had been working really hard all these months.

Abhigyan was quite popular because of his jovial character. He will be badly missed," the sub-inspector said. At least three personnel of the Kolkata Police, including Mukherjee, have died of COVID-19 so far.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday said that around 500 policemen in the state have been infected by the virus. Mukherjee's family will get Rs 10 lakh compensation, in accordance with the state government's insurance policy for COVID-19 warriors, the sources added.