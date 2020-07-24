Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:54 p.m.

Singapore reports 277 new COVID-19 cases. 2:47 p.m.

Doctors say there is muted response to plasma donation calls, attributing it to unfounded fears people have about associated health risks, and the tendency to put off donation for any future need of family members. Traffic cop dies due to COVID-19 in Kolkata.

2:41 p.m. Neuberg Diagnostics gets ICMR approval for COVID testing in Kerala.

2:37 p.m. EC says it will announce schedule of bypolls at "appropriate time".

2:28 p.m. The Delhi High Court asks ICMR to come out with a clarification that mobile number, government issued identity card, photographs or even a residential proof ought not be insisted upon for COVID-19 test of mentally ill homeless persons.

2:16 p.m. US-China conflict will impair global trade which is vital for India's re-opening, says former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.

1:56 p.m. COVID-19 testing increased six-fold in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

1:33 p.m. Odisha reports 1,594 fresh COVID-19 cases.

1:31 p.m. 160 inmates of Ballia district jail test positive for COVID-19.

1:27 p.m. Another COVID-19 patient dies in Himachal Pradesh as toll rises to 12.

1:18 p.m. Meghalaya registers fifth COVID-19 death as state's tally rises to 558.

12:54 p.m. Over 90 trainees at Police Training School in Bengaluru test positive for COVID-19.

12:48 p.m. Interim bails and paroles extended to prevent COVID-19 spread in jails, says HC.

12:36 p.m. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among 375 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where four more COVID-19 deaths are reported.

12:24 p.m. Pakistan reports 1,209 new COVID-19 cases.

11:58 a.m. The eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI. 11:31 a.m.

Puducherry reports 97 new COVID-19 cases with overall tally climbing to 2,513. 11:27 a.m.

India adds record 49,310 cases in single day, taking the country's tally to 12,87,945. 11:17 a.m.

Scientists redesign key coronavirus protein in lab, an innovation that may lead to much faster and more stable production of vaccines against COVID-19. 11:15 a.m.

As many as 116 people have tested positive for coronavirus, while four patients died of the infection in Chhattisgarh, a health official says. 11:01 a.m.

The Centre asks all states to avoid large congregation of people, and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks while celebrating the Independence Day amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. 10:47 a.m.

The GFP communicates to the assembly speaker that passing of the Budget without a discussion in the House would amount to fraud on the people of Goa. 10:45 a.m.

Forty-two more people test positive for the novel coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh as state's tally now reaches 991. 10:33 a.m.

New COVID-19 cases reported at housing complexes in Thane. 9:28 a.m.

A 23-year-old coronavirus patient in Tripura has given birth to a baby at a COVID hospital, and the health condition of both is stable, authorities say. 7:54 a.m.

Members of the BRICS bloc -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- need to work in solidarity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, South African Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel says. 6:20 a.m.

Wearing face masks is now compulsory in UK shops and supermarkets, as part of the next stage of the government's official guidance to curb the spread of coronavirus. 4:19 a.m.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has again announced the closure of schools for a month even as the nation's COVID-19 tally crossed four-lakh mark..