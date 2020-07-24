Priests continue dharna against Devasthanam Act on 31st day
The Teerth-purohits (priests) of Gangotri continued their dharna against the Chardham Devasthanam Act for the 31st day on Friday, saying they will go to the Supreme Court for justice. The Uttarakhand High Court recently dismissed two writ petitions, including one by senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, challenging the constitutional validity of the Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Management Act, 2019. However, the teerth-purohits, who have been sitting on a dharna in protest against the act in the Gangotri temple premises, said they have full faith in the judiciary and will go to the Supreme Court for justice. The priests have always been opposed to the act by which a state government appointed board has taken over the management of 51 temples in Uttarakhand, including Chardham which means the four famous Himalayan temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri
They feel the act which was passed by the state assembly without taking them into confidence has harmed their interests.
