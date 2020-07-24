16-year-old sodomised by fellow inmate at correction home in Delhi

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a fellow inmate at a correction home in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Friday. On Wednesday, police received information from the welfare officer of Observation Home for Boys-II, Sewa Kutir, Kingsway Camp regarding sexual assault alleged by one inmate, a senior police officer said.

During the inquiry, the boy alleged that he woke up around 12:30 AM on Wednesday and went to the washroom. A 17-year-old fellow inmate followed him and sodomised him in the washroom, the officer said. On the basis of the complainant's statement, a case was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station and an investigation taken up, the police said.

Both the inmates underwent medical check-ups at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, they said. The statement of the 16-year-old boy will be recorded before a court on Saturday, they said.