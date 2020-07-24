Monsoon session of Manipur Assembly convened from Aug 10
The Monsoon session of the Manipur Assembly will begin on August 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official notification issued on Friday. The 11th session of the assembly was summoned by Governor Najma Heptulla at 11 am on August 10, as per the notification by the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat.
The assembly session was convened even as the government imposed curfew-like restrictions for seven days from July 23 to July 30 with the possibility of extension for another week. The opposition Congress in the state hit out at the ruling BJP over the issue, drawing reference to the political slugfest in Rajasthan.
"While Manipur governor summons the assembly on August 10, why has not the Rajasthan governor convened an assembly session in that state? Are we not in one country under the Constitution of India?" state Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said. The state BJP or the government could not be reached for comments.
