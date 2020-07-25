Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong workers stage demonstrations across Rajasthan against BJP

Congress workers gathered in large numbers in Jaipur and district headquarters and raised slogans against the BJP and demanded that the governor convene a session of the Assembly. The Congress government is pushing for an Assembly session so that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority, following a revolt by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 14:06 IST
Cong workers stage demonstrations across Rajasthan against BJP

The Congress staged demonstrations across Rajasthan on Saturday against what it called a BJP "conspiracy to topple" its government and to press for an Assembly session. Congress workers gathered in large numbers in Jaipur and district headquarters and raised slogans against the BJP and demanded that the governor convene a session of the Assembly.

The Congress government is pushing for an Assembly session so that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority, following a revolt by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered that status quo should be maintained on the disqualification notices sent out by the Speaker to the rebel MLAs. In Jaipur, the demonstration was held at the Youth Congress office.

"The BJP's intentions will not work out and the Ashok Gehlot government will complete its tenure. It is also disappointing that the Governor is not calling an Assembly session. The session should be called,” a party leader said in Bikaner. Congress workers took out a rally in Kota and staged a dharna in Jodhpur. Similar protest demonstrations were held elsewhere in the state.

Giving the call for demonstrations, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara had on Friday said, ""The BJP is conspiring to topple our government and the public is watching this. Efforts are also being made by invisible powers sitting in Delhi to influence the governor. People want the elected government to complete its tenure." Dotasara also accused the BJP of trying to ensure that the assembly session is not convened. "The cabinet passed a proposal and sent it to the governor for calling the assembly session and for proving the majority... so that those who have been 'abducted' (dissident MLAs) can come and the confusion ends but attempts are being made to hijack this too," he said.

Dotasara said the programmes would be held following COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing. He said that not more than 50 persons would gather in any place.

However, Congress workers gathered for the demonstrations in large numbers in all district headquarters disregarding social distancing norm..

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy

Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, have welcomed their second child together. The couple became parents to a son named Win Harrison Wilson on Thursday. The 34-year-old Grammy winner posted a video from th...

COVID-19 'situation is satisfactory' in Delhi: Satyendra Jain

Updating about the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said, the positivity ratio in Delhi is at 5 per cent today. He further stated that the situation is satisfactory and added that ...

Uniform country-wide peak in COVID-19 cases will not happen: Expert

There cannot be a uniform peak in COVID-19 cases in a large country like India and each state has its own trajectory based on when people there were exposed to the infection, a public health expert said. The peak could be witnessed in state...

Report: Brazilian footballer in China faces virus penalty

Ricardo Goulart, a Brazilian striker who plays for Hebei China Fortune, faces a possible fine after taking photos with fans without a face mask, a state news agency reported Saturday. The 29-year-old Goulart, who previously played in Italy,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020