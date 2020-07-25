Amravati's COVID-19 count rises by 54, death toll by 2 on Sat

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra was over 50 for the sixth consecutive day in Saturday, while the day also saw two deaths from the infection, an official said. The district now has 1,662 cases, while the toll stands at 47, he added.

"A total of 54 persons were detected with coronavirus infection on Saturday. A 62-year-old man from Shegaon- Rahatgaon Road who tested positive on July 22 died in the morning. The other victim was a 54-year-old man from Sonal Colony. He tested positive on July 23," he said. The district has 517 active cases, while 1,098 persons have been discharged so far, including 32 on Saturday, the official added.