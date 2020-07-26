PM recalls valour of Indian soldiers in Kargil War

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 12:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the valour of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War, saying enemy perched atop heights was defeated by brave soldiers. The country is observing the 21st anniversary of the victory in the Kargil War on Sunday.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil. In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, the prime minister also said that the threat of coronavirus is not over yet and we need to remain vigilant against the deadly virus.

He said the focus on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing has to continue. Modi also applauded the efforts of groups in various states including Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast to promote local products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this year's Independence Day will be celebrated amid the pandemic and urged youth to resolve to make India self reliant and free of the pandemic. Modi also expressed solidarity with all those affected by floods and heavy rainfall across India.

The Centre, the state governments, local administrations, NDRF and social organisations are working to provide all possible assistance to those affected, he said..

