Left Menu
Development News Edition

India hands over 10 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh

In his comments, Goyal underscored the significance of railway cooperation in enhancing bilateral trade and connectivity and in further boosting the economic partnership between the two countries. "The handing over of these locomotives, under grant assistance from the government of India, fulfils an important commitment made during the visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to India in October, 2019," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:47 IST
India hands over 10 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh

India on Monday handed over 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh, reflecting its continued efforts to further boost bilateral economic engagement and expand ties with the neighbouring countries notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. The broad gauge locomotives were virtually flagged off to Bangladesh by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

From the Bangladesh side, the online ceremony was attended by Minister of Railway Md. Nurul Islam Sujan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abul Kalam Abdul Momen. Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar highlighted the depth of "time tested" relationship between India and Bangladesh based on mutual trust and respect.

He expressed his happiness that the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed down the pace of bilateral cooperation and conveyed that he looked forward to more such "milestones" in the current year marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In his comments, Goyal underscored the significance of railway cooperation in enhancing bilateral trade and connectivity and in further boosting the economic partnership between the two countries.

"The handing over of these locomotives, under grant assistance from the government of India, fulfils an important commitment made during the visit of Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to India in October, 2019," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. "In keeping with the requirements of Bangladesh Railway, the locomotives have been suitably modified by the Indian side. These locomotives will help handle the increasing volume of passenger and freight train operations in Bangladesh," it said.

Officials said all locos have residual life of 28 years or more and they are designed for speed of up to 120 km per hour. In the recent times, the MEA said, India and Bangladesh have stepped up cooperation between their railways in mitigating the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic as trade via land border faced disruptions.

"Rail, as a cost effective and environmental friendly solution, has helped in transporting essential commodities across the border. Both sides saw the highest ever exchange of freight trains in the month of June," it said, adding a total of 103 freight trains were utilised for carrying essential commodities and raw materials. "Recently, parcel and container train services have also commenced between India and Bangladesh. This is expected to significantly enhance the scope of bilateral trade," it said. As part of its assistance to neighbouring countries, India on Saturday extended a USD 400 million currency swap facility to Sri Lanka to boost the island nation's foreign exchange reserves which are depleting during the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

I request Centre to clear state's financial dues to help it effectively fight COVID-19 pandemic: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

I request Centre to clear states financial dues to help it effectively fight COVID-19 pandemic West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee....

Expose Maha govt's 'failure': Nadda to state BJP cadre

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday asked the Maharashtra party unit to strengthen its IT cell and expose the Uddhav Thackeray-led state governments failure. In a virtual address from Delhi, Nadda addressed a web meeting of the state BJP unit...

209 nurses hired by BMC in April-May yet to get salary

The Mumbai civic body has neither paid salary nor special daily allowance to 209 newly-hired nurses, who were recruited to strengthened the fight against coronavirus in the metropolis, a labour union has said. The Municipal Mazdoor Union MM...

Record number of Black women set to run for U.S. Congress

Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was the second Black student to attend her local public high school the first was her older sister. If elected in November, she will be the first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020