Will plant 1.51 lakh trees in Latur, claims local BJP unit
The meeting was chaired by MLC and district unit chief Rameshappa Karad and was attended by former state minister Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar among others, they said. "We will plant 1.51 lakh trees of different species to overcome the drought situation in Latur and adjoining areas," Karad said.PTI | Latur | Updated: 27-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 18:55 IST
The Latur unit of the BJP on Monday held a meeting and promised to plant 1.51 lakh trees to overcome perennial drought issues in the region, said local leaders. The meeting was chaired by MLC and district unit chief Rameshappa Karad and was attended by former state minister Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar among others, they said.
"We will plant 1.51 lakh trees of different species to overcome the drought situation in Latur and adjoining areas," Karad said. Karad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter enumerating the achievements of his government on completion of one year has been distributed by 8,000 workers to 1,50,515 people in the district.
ALSO READ
Congress accuses BJP of 'hatching conspiracy'; BJP, RLP attacks Rajasthan CM for 'governance failure'
Cong MLA Pradhyuman Singh Lodhi meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan, set to join BJP
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA quits party, joins BJP, says BJP state chief V D Sharma.
MP: Cong MLA quits party, joins BJP
LDF, UDF two sides of same coin, support BJP: Nadda at Kerala event