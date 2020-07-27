Will plant 1.51 lakh trees in Latur, claims local BJP unit

The Latur unit of the BJP on Monday held a meeting and promised to plant 1.51 lakh trees to overcome perennial drought issues in the region, said local leaders. The meeting was chaired by MLC and district unit chief Rameshappa Karad and was attended by former state minister Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar among others, they said.

"We will plant 1.51 lakh trees of different species to overcome the drought situation in Latur and adjoining areas," Karad said. Karad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter enumerating the achievements of his government on completion of one year has been distributed by 8,000 workers to 1,50,515 people in the district.