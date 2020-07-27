COVID-19 cases reach 1,771 in Amravati

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose by 42 to 1,771 on Monday, an official release said. With four more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 53, it said.

29 of the 53 fatalities have been reported since the beginning of this month, the release said. With record 98 patients being discharged in the day, the number of recovered cases mounted to 1,240, leaving 478 active cases in the district.