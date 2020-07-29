Man arrested near Indo-Bangla border, cosmetic products seized

BSF personnel have arrested a man, involved in smuggling of cosmetic items, from the India-Bangladesh border at Angrail in North 24 Parganas district. Cosmetic products worth thousands of rupees were recovered from Babu Sarkar when he was moving along the border with a few others on Tuesday, a BSF statement said.

While the others managed to escape, Sarkar, a resident of Barnaberia village in the district, was apprehended, it said. Sarkar has admitted that he used to smuggle cosmetic goods to neighbouring Bangladesh through the Angrail stretch of the border, the statement added.