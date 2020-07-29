Man arrested near Indo-Bangla border, cosmetic products seized
BSF personnel have arrested a man, involved in smuggling of cosmetic items, from the India-Bangladesh border at Angrail in North 24 Parganas district. Sarkar has admitted that he used to smuggle cosmetic goods to neighbouring Bangladesh through the Angrail stretch of the border, the statement added.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 17:17 IST
BSF personnel have arrested a man, involved in smuggling of cosmetic items, from the India-Bangladesh border at Angrail in North 24 Parganas district. Cosmetic products worth thousands of rupees were recovered from Babu Sarkar when he was moving along the border with a few others on Tuesday, a BSF statement said.
While the others managed to escape, Sarkar, a resident of Barnaberia village in the district, was apprehended, it said. Sarkar has admitted that he used to smuggle cosmetic goods to neighbouring Bangladesh through the Angrail stretch of the border, the statement added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- BSF
- Angrail
- North Parganas
- India
ALSO READ
1,000 immunity booster kits given to BSF personnel in Pb by I&B Ministry's field unit
Over 700,000 marooned as flash floods wreak havoc in Bangladesh
Widow of Bangladeshi ship-breaking worker free to sue UK-based firm
Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from coronavirus
On this day: Bangladesh registered their 1st ODI series win against South Africa