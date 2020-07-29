Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP Pragya Thakur gets threatening phone calls; FIR filed

The FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by the Lok Sabha MP at a police station here, he said. Kamla Nagar Police Station in-charge Vijay Sisodia said, "A case has been registered against unidentified persons on Tuesday night for threatening the MP over phone and using abusive language." He said Thakur received these calls from unknown numbers around 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-07-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 18:24 IST
BJP MP Pragya Thakur gets threatening phone calls; FIR filed

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has claimed receiving multiple threatening and abusive phone calls, leading the police to file an FIR against unidentified persons and launch a probe, an official said on Wednesday. The FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by the Lok Sabha MP at a police station here, he said.

Kamla Nagar Police Station in-charge Vijay Sisodia said, "A case has been registered against unidentified persons on Tuesday night for threatening the MP over phone and using abusive language." He said Thakur received these calls from unknown numbers around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. Sisodia said, "The callers also abused her over the phone. The cyber cell is trying to find out from where these phone calls were made.

"Appropriate action will be taken against the accused on the basis of information received from the cyber cell." Meanwhile, Thakur, talking to reporters on Wednesday, said, "There were many calls yesterday. The phone displayed private and international numbers during these calls. The callers used very abusive language." The BJP leader claimed the callers not only used abusive language against her, but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Thakur said the callers also abused her for making an appeal to people to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' and for supporting construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

She said, "I have lodged a complaint in this regard at Bhopal's Kamla Nagar Police Station." Thakur said she won't get cowed down by such acts. "Such threats do not affect me. These are cowards, who are afraid. So they call from unknown numbers," she said.

On Saturday, Thakur had tweeted, "Let all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. "Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5. Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering 'aarti' to Lord Ram at home.

"Bhoomi pujan for construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves MoU between India & Zimbabwe on cooperation in traditional medicine, homeopathy

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy. &#160; The MoU, which was signed on November 3, 2018 and approved...

Pak court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against former president Zardari till Aug 7

For the second time in a week, an anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till August 7. The accountability court...

NEP a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM

The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He also said i...

North MCD issued defamation notices of Rs 1 crore against us, claim Atishi and Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha claimed Wednesday that the Leader of the House of the BJP-ruled North MCD, Yogesh Kumar, has sent defamation notices of Rs 1 crore to them for alleging corruption in municipal corporations. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020